Beeper is fast. A single app to chat on iMessage, WhatsApp, and 13 other networks. You can search, snooze, or archive messages. And with a unified inbox, you’ll never miss a message again.
Beeper gives you a unified inbox for 15 chat networks. We're adding new chat networks every few weeks.
Faster and more powerful. Search all of your chats. Snooze, archive and set reminders. Just hit ⌘K.
Beeper seamlessly integrates Twitter DMs, WhatsApp, iMessage, and more into a single inbox. Yes, iMessage works even on Android, Windows and Linux!
Available on MacOS, Windows, Linux
iOS and Android via Element
We built Beeper on Matrix, the open source federated messaging protocol. All of our 'bridges' which connect Beeper to other chat networks are open source, available on our Gitlab. You can run our backend stack on your own server or pay for our hosted option. Read more
Build on top of Beeper. Extend your chat experience with bots, extensions, plugins and integrations using the standardized Matrix API. Optionally run the whole Beeper stack on your own Matrix server with our open source bridges.
Beeper is a subscription service with a $10 monthly fee.
We decided to open source all our bridges to enable you to audit how Beeper connects to each chat network and verify the security of your data. The side effect is that you may self host if you prefer.
There are two options for self hosting Beeper:
NB: the Beeper client app is not open source, but the stack will work with Element (open source Matrix client).
This was a tough one to figure out! Beeper has two ways of enabling Android, Windows and Linux users to use iMessage: we send each user a Jailbroken iPhone with the Beeper app installed which bridges to iMessage, or if they have a Mac that is always connected to the internet, they can install the Beeper Mac app which acts as a bridge.
Dark mode is coming in the next app update!
Beeper connects to: