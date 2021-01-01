We decided to open source all our bridges to enable you to audit how Beeper connects to each chat network and verify the security of your data. The side effect is that you may self host if you prefer.

There are two options for self hosting Beeper:

On-premises, managed by Beeper: run our install script on your amd64 server or 4gb Raspberry Pi and run all bridges locally on your own hardware. This option requires a Beeper subscription. Self-host the full stack: The simplest and free way to self-host the full Matrix+bridges stack is with this Ansible script

NB: the Beeper client app is not open source, but the stack will work with Element (open source Matrix client).