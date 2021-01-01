Novachat is now beeper

All of your WhatsApp
chats in one app

Beeper is fast. A single app to chat on iMessage, WhatsApp, and 13 other networks. You can search, snooze, or archive messages. And with a unified inbox, you’ll never miss a message again.

Stay In Sync

Beeper gives you a unified inbox for 15 chat networks. We're adding new chat networks every few weeks.

Unlock Superpowers

Faster and more powerful. Search all of your chats. Snooze, archive and set reminders. Just hit ⌘K.

Native Chat Is Better

Beeper seamlessly integrates Twitter DMs, WhatsApp, iMessage, and more into a single inbox. Yes, iMessage works even on Android, Windows and Linux!

Clean, standard interface

Instant search across all your chat networks

Unified inbox with filters

Get Beeper

Available on MacOS, Windows, Linux
iOS and Android via Element

Open Source Protocol

We built Beeper on Matrix, the open source federated messaging protocol. All of our 'bridges' which connect Beeper to other chat networks are open source, available on our Gitlab. You can run our backend stack on your own server or pay for our hosted option.  Read more

Open API

Build on top of Beeper. Extend your chat experience with bots, extensions, plugins and integrations using the standardized Matrix API. Optionally run the whole Beeper stack on your own Matrix server with our open source bridges.

Meet Our Team

Eric Migicovsky
Partner at Y Combinator. Previously created Pebble, the first smartwatch and biggest Kickstarter in history. Spends a lot of his time chatting online.
Eric Migicovsky
Partner at Y Combinator. Previously created Pebble, the first smartwatch and biggest Kickstarter in history. Spends a lot of his time chatting online.
Tulir Asokan
Brains behind the operation. Prolific Matrix open source contributor. Star Trek, Stargate and Doctor Who fan
Kubesail
Backend infrastructure designed by Kubesail - the best way to deploy applications on servers and at home.

All your chats in one app

FAQs

How much does Beeper cost?

Beeper is a subscription service with a $10 monthly fee.

Can I self host?

We decided to open source all our bridges to enable you to audit how Beeper connects to each chat network and verify the security of your data. The side effect is that you may self host if you prefer.

There are two options for self hosting Beeper:

  1. On-premises, managed by Beeper: run our install script on your amd64 server or 4gb Raspberry Pi and run all bridges locally on your own hardware. This option requires a Beeper subscription.
  2. Self-host the full stack: The simplest and free way to self-host the full Matrix+bridges stack is with this Ansible script

NB: the Beeper client app is not open source, but the stack will work with Element (open source Matrix client).

How in the world did you get iMessage to work on Android and Windows?

This was a tough one to figure out! Beeper has two ways of enabling Android, Windows and Linux users to use iMessage: we send each user a Jailbroken iPhone with the Beeper app installed which bridges to iMessage, or if they have a Mac that is always connected to the internet, they can install the Beeper Mac app which acts as a bridge.

Where is dark mode?

Dark mode is coming in the next app update!

Which networks does Beeper support?

Beeper connects to:

  • Whatsapp
  • Facebook Messenger
  • iMessage
  • Android Messages (SMS)
  • Telegram
  • Twitter
  • Slack
  • Hangouts
  • Instagram
  • Skype
  • IRC
  • Matrix
  • Discord
  • Signal
  • Beeper network
